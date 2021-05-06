

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $149.66 million, or $6.32 per share. This compares with $98.12 million, or $4.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $804.39 million from $849.16 million last year.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.56 vs. $4.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.61 -Revenue (Q1): $804.39 Mln vs. $849.16 Mln last year.



