

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $47.06 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $157.58 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $174.92 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.5% to $717.92 million from $820.41 million last year.



Endo International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $174.92 Mln. vs. $220.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $717.92 Mln vs. $820.41 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.95 - $2.30 Full year revenue guidance: $2.65B - $2.79B



