-Earnings: $79 million in Q3 vs. -$730 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.13 in Q3 vs. -$1.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $55 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $2.34 billion in Q3 vs. $2.27 billion in the same period last year.



