

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to surged 42.5 percent on year after jumping 38.1 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 24.1 percent, slowing from 30.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at $28.1 percent, up from $13.8 percent a month earlier.



China also will see April results for the composite and services PMIs from Caixin; in March, their scores were 54.3 and 53.1, respectively.



Japan will see final April figures for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; their previous readings were 48.3 and 49.9, respectively.



South Korea will provide March data for current account; in February, the current account surplus was $8.03 billion.



Australia will see April results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group; in

Taiwan will release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 24.0 percent in year after rising 27.0 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 26.9 percent after gaining 27.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.12 billion, down from $3.66 billion a month earlier.



The Philippines will provide March numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and industrial production. In February, imports were up 2.7 percent on year, exports were down 2.3 percent, the trade deficit was $2.293 billion and industrial production plummeted an annual 46.5 percent.



