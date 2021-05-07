

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - STRATEC SE reported that its first quarter earnings from continuing operations increased to 11.6 million euros from 4.5 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.95 euros compared to 0.37 euros. Adjusted consolidated net income increased by 110.5% to 13.1 million euros from 6.2 million euros. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 1.09 euros compared to 0.52 euros. Adjusted EBIT rose by 109.5% to 16.0 million euros from 7.7 million euros.



First quarter sales increased year-on-year by 27.4% to 72.0 million euros, from 56.5 million euros, prior year. On a constant-currency basis, sales growth was 32.5%.



For fiscal 2021, STRATEC expects constant-currency sales growth at least in a high single digit percentage range and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 17.5% to 18.5%.



