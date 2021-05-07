

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole Group reported that its first-quarter net income Group share rose 93.2% to 1.754 billion euros from 908 million euros in the first quarter of 2020.



The specific items recorded the latest-quarter generated a positive net impact of 154 million euros on net income Group share.



Excluding the specific items, Crédit Agricole Group's underlying net income Group share was 1.599 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 63.0%.



Quarterly underlying revenues rose 8.4% year-over-year to 9.082 billion euros, reflecting to sustained activity across all businesses, despite the pandemic.



