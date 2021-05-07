

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast output to grow 2.3 percent on month, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it retreated against the pound, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2062 against the greenback, 131.61 against the yen, 1.0947 against the franc and 0.8674 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de