

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) reported a fiscal 2020 loss attributable to owners of the parent of 32.4 billion yen compared to a loss of 431.5 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 35.22 yen compared to a loss of 468.74 yen. Business profit was 110.05 billion yen compared to a loss of 284.42 billion yen.



Fiscal 2020 revenue declined to 4.83 trillion yen from 5.92 trillion yen, previous year.



For fiscal 2021, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 261.00 yen; and revenue of 6 trillion yen.



