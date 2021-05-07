

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer prices increased in April, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index grew 1.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.1 percent rise in March.



'Vehicles became 6.1 percent more expensive, most of which was due to the increased prices of used cars and also bicycles,' Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Diesel fuel prices declined 1.6 percent, while petrol prices surged 13.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in April, after a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month.



