

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in March, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.



Industrial production grew 2.5 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in February. Output was forecast to climb 2.3 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, production was up by 0.7 percent.



Within industry, the production of intermediate goods grew 1.2 percent and output of consumer goods gained 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods output decreased by 0.4 percent.



Outside industry, energy production was up 2.4 percent and construction output increased by 10.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 5.1 percent, in contrast to a 6.8 percent fall in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de