

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca said that a POSEIDON Phase III trial demonstrated a significant and clinically meaningful overall survival benefit for Imfinzi plus tremelimumab with chemotherapy in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer compared to chemotherapy alone.



The company said that the immunotherapy combination also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus chemotherapy alone.



The Imfinzi plus chemotherapy arm demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in PFS versus chemotherapy in the previous analysis, but the overall survival trend observed in this analysis did not achieve statistical significance.



According to the company, each combination demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, and no new safety signals were identified. The combination with tremelimumab delivered a broadly similar safety profile to the Imfinzi and chemotherapy combination and did not lead to an increased discontinuation of treatment.



