

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks struggled for direction on Friday as investors looked for more evidence of economic recovery in the latest U.S. jobs data due out later today.



Economists expect U.S. employment to jump by 978,000 jobs in April after an increase of 916,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 5.8 percent from 6.0 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed at 6,358 after inching up 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Crédit Agricole shares were down over 1 percent despite the bank posting a strong trading performance for the first quarter as provisions for potential credit losses fell. Rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were modestly higher.



Mall owner Klepierre declined 0.6 percent after cutting its 2021 cashflow guidance due to extended lockdowns.



