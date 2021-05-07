

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cigna Corp. (CI):



-Earnings: $1.16 billion in Q1 vs. $1.18 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.30 in Q1 vs. $3.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.66 billion or $4.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.38 per share -Revenue: $40.98 billion in Q1 vs. $38.39 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 166 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIGNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de