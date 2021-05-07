

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health services company Cigna Corporation (CI) reported net income of $1.161 billion, or $3.30 per share in the first quarter compared with $1.181 billion, or $3.15 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.664 billion, or $4.73 per share compared with compared with $1.758 billion, or $4.69 per share last year. On average, twenty analysts expected the company to report earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues for the quarter increased to $40.971 billion from $38.469 in the comparable quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $40.24 billion.



Looking forward to the full-year 2021, Cigna expects revenue to be slightly better than the estimates. Revenue for the full-year is expected to be at lest $166 billion. This compares with the consensus estimate of $165.76 billion.



The company sees earnings in the full-year to be at least $20.20 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $20.26 per share for the period.



