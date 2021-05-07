

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade balance swung to surplus in March, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 595.3 million in March versus a deficit of EUR 398.8 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade surplus was EUR 444.5 million.



Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 137.0 million.



Exports increased 38.7 percent annually in March and imports grew 3.6 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 212.5 million in March.



