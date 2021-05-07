

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales declined in March after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The retail sales value decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, after a 5.9 percent growth in February. In January, retail sales fell 2.7 percent.



Sales of non-foods declined 1.6 percent monthly in March, while food sales grew 1.9 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales surged 22.9 percent in March, after a 5.7 percent decrease in the previous month.



Online sales grew 39.9 percent yearly in March.



The retail sales volume increased 0.1 percent monthly in March and accelerated 23.5 percent from a year ago.



In the first quarter, retail sales value rose 0.2 percent quartely, while volume declined 0.3 percent.



