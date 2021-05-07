

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $0.50 to $0.80 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



