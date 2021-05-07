

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) reported a first quarter GAAP earnings of C$1.9 billion or C$0.94 per share, compared to a GAAP loss of C$1.4 billion or C$0.71 per share in 2020.



Adjusted earnings of C$1.6 billion or C$0.81 per share, compared to C$1.7 billion or C$0.83 per share in 2020.



The company reaffirmed 2021 full year guidance range of EBITDA of C$13.9 billion to C$14.3 billion and DCF per share of C$4.70 to C$5.00.



The company continues to expect full year 2021 EBITDA and DCF within the previously provided guidance range of $13.9 to $14.3 billion and $4.70 to $5.00 per share, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENBRIDGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de