

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney World, the Orlando, Florida-based entertainment complex, is easing the health safety guidelines that were rolled out to prevent the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The complex is ending temperature checks in a phased manner following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials.



The onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort will be phased out for cast members or employees on May 8 and for guests on May 16. However, temperature screenings will be required for entry to some locations.



The temperature checks with no-touch thermometers will be required before entry to some locations such as the Walt Disney World Theme parks, the Disney Springs area and table-service restaurants at Disney Resort hotels.



Walt Disney said it will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety officials going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated.



Walt Disney added that, 'Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.'



Walt Disney World Resort officially reopened its parks back in July 2020 after they remained closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. It opened with increased health and safety measures as well as reduced visitor capacity.



The parks are still running with limited visitor capacity of 35% and are continuing to enforce the health and safety measures such as mandatory masks and social distancing. Disney is also finding ways to boost safety and capacity on rides by adding plexiglass dividers between ride cars.



