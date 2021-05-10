

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) said that it agreed to sell its Residential Design Services segment or 'RDS,' in an all-cash transaction to Interior Logic Group, a portfolio company of Blackstone. The transaction is valued at about $215 million and is expected to close mid-2021.



SIC plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to repay all its outstanding indebtedness and capital lease obligations.



Select Interior Concepts expects full year Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million to $33 million, which excludes RDS' impact for the year.



