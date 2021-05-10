

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini said that it agreed to buy Multibook's SAP global services line.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Multibook has developed an 80+ people strong business delivering global SAP rollouts for its clients. Its SAP business operates in Japan and across Asia-Pacific and a subsidiary in the USA.



The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions precedents and is due to close in the coming weeks.



