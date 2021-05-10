

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Business Solutions and Ritsumeikan University announced a collaboration between them that will enable Ritsumeikan students worldwide to pay tuition using a simplified payment process that helps ensure funds arrive on-time and in-full, without hidden charges.



Ritsumeikan University has implemented Western Union Business Solutions' WU GlobalPay for Students platform, which provides students with a price comparison tool and allows them to lock-in exchange rates for up to 72 hours.



Western Union noted that students can pay in their local or preferred currency to minimize surprise expenses and transparently track their payment status through the online portal, mobile messages and email. GlobalPay for Students also simplifies payment reconciliation to help free up financial and administrative resources for educational institutions.



