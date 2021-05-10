

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income climbed 72% to 79 million euros from last year's 46 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 1.80 euros from 1.01 euros in the previous year.



Operating earnings before taxes (EBT) increased to 103 million euros from 60 million euros in the previous year, reflecting an increased concentrate throughput, strict cost discipline, high product demand, and a higher metal result.



Quarterly revenues grew 23% to 4.06 billion euros from 3.30 billion euros last year.



Aurubis expects an operating EBT to be between 270 million euros and 330 million euros and an operating ROCE between 9 and 12 % for the entire Group for fiscal year 2020/21.



