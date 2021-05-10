

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production grew in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in March.



Manufacturing output increased 2.0 percent annually in March.



Production in mining declined 26.0 percent, while those of energy sector grew 9.0 percent.



'In March, year-on-year growth was recorded in two-thirds of manufacturing activities, but it should be considered that production had decreased in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic,' Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production 4.0 percent monthly in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de