BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production grew in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.
Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in March.
Manufacturing output increased 2.0 percent annually in March.
Production in mining declined 26.0 percent, while those of energy sector grew 9.0 percent.
'In March, year-on-year growth was recorded in two-thirds of manufacturing activities, but it should be considered that production had decreased in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic,' Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production 4.0 percent monthly in March.
