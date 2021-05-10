

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) reported underlying revenue of £94.7 million for the 13-week period ended March 26, 2021, up 14% compared to £83.1 million last year.



Underlying operating profit for the period increased 35% to £26.1 million from £19.4 million reported in the prior year period.



Further, the company reported that operating performance in the first quarter was above the Board's expectations as a result of the significantly higher than expected number of deaths. Funeral market share and average revenue were below the Board's expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIGNITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de