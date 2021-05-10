

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December was 83.4 million pounds or 32.9 pence per share compared to profit of 76.4 million pounds or 29.9 pence per share in the prior year.



Loss before tax was 113.5 million pounds compared to profit before tax of 119.0 million pounds in the previous year.



Adjusted loss before tax was 47.1 million pounds compared to adjusted profit before tax 152.8 million pounds, which reflecting lower revenue year-on-year driven by lower receivables and higher impairment as a result of Covid-19.



Total revenue for the year declined to 807.8 million pounds from 996.1 million pounds in the previous year.



The company said its board is not proposing a dividend for 2020, in keeping with its objective of preserving capital and supporting business stability whilst macroeconomic uncertainty remains. However, it remains the Group's aim to resume dividend payments to shareholders as soon as operational and financial conditions normalise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de