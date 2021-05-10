

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit widened in March, as imports and exports increased, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.2565 billion in March from EUR 1.849 billion in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 1.891 billion.



Exports grew 20.1 percent annually in March, after a 2.5 percent decline in February.



Imports gained 20.6 percent yearly in March, following a 6.1 percent rise in the previous month.



For the January to March period, the trade deficit was EUR 5.327 billion. Exports rose 3.9 percent and imports rose 7.1 percent.



