

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation rises in April and total trade surplus increased in March, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.0 percent increase in March. A similar higher rate of inflation was seen in October 2017.



The consumer price index for April is affected by Covid-19, as the drop in price observations remained larger than normal, the agency said.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 16.1 percent in April, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.



Prices for home furnishings, household services, and clothing and footwear increased by 1.1 percent, each.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, rose to 0.9 percent in April from 0.8 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April.



The total trade surplus declined to DKK 14.3 billion in March from DKK 13.6 billion in February.



Exports and imports grew by 4.6 percent, each, monthly in March.



The current account surplus fell to DKK 15.2 billion in March from DKK 16.1 billion in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de