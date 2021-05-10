

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.30 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $5.30 to $6.00 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.89 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'As we look beyond fiscal 2021 we see multiple secular growth drivers and efficiency gains that are expected to support double-digit profit growth across Jacobs,' said Kevin Berryman, President and CFO.



