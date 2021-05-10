

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marriott International Inc. (MAR):



-Earnings: -$11 million in Q1 vs. $31 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $2.32 billion in Q1 vs. $4.68 billion in the same period last year.



