

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production rose for the second straight month in March, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Industrial production advanced a working day adjusted 24.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.0 percent growth in February. Economists had expected a 21.5 percent rise.



Among the main industrial groups, manufacturing output gained 25.1 yearly in March and production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 22.1 percent. Production of mining and quarrying rose 13.4 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.5 monthly in March.



In the first quarter, industrial production increased 6.5 percent annually.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

