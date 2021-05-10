

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production rose for the fifth straight month in March, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew by a working-day-adjusted 5.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.3 percent growth in February.



Among sectors, production of electricity supply accelerated 17.6 percent yearly in March. Production of water supply and manufacturing gained by 0.8 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying declined 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 5.8 percent in March, following a 2.3 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

