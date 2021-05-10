

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's trade deficit narrowed in March, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 1.002 billion in March from EUR 1.556 billion in the same month last year. In February, the deficit was EUR 750 million.



Exports accelerated 28.8 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.6 percent rise in February.



Imports grew 12.2 percent annually in March, after a 10.4 percent fall in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports grew 16.1 percent and imports increased 18.4 percent.



In the first quarter, exports rose 6.2 percent annually and imports declined 5.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de