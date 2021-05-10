

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.30 per share and long-term adjusted earnings growth rate of 5 to 7 percent through 2025.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.18 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We are positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value as we accelerate our clean energy transformation by investing in renewables, battery storage and in our delivery system,' said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DUKE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de