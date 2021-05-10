

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fayetteville, Arkansas -based Natural Way is recalling its 16 ounce jars of original almond butter citing the possible presence of undeclared peanut, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled product comes in plastic jars marked with lot #505721 on the bottom and with an almond butter label with a UPC of 850001775175. The recalled almond butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.



The company noted the potential for contamination after a customer informed Natural Way of a jar of peanut butter mislabeled as almond butter.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled jars.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date in connection with the recalled products.



Consumers who have purchased 16 ounce jars of Natural Way nut butters are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Prineville, Oregon-based Creative Foods Inc. in mid April called back Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut, which contains undeclared peanut and hazelnut; and Bueno Coffee Substitute Pecan Praline, which contains undeclared peanut and barley that has gluten.



Bobo's in March recalled one lot of Bobo's Maple Pecan Oat Bars for containing undeclared peanuts.



