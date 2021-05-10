

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced Tuesday that it is increasing restaurant wages resulting in a $15 average hourly wage by the end of June. The company also said it is looking to hire 20,000 employees across the U.S. with starting wage ranges from $11 to $18 per hour to support current peak season demand and the estimated addition of 200 restaurants this year.



The wage increases for new and existing hourly and salaried restaurant employees will be rolled out over the next few weeks and will result in hourly crew member starting wages ranging from $11 to $18 per hour.



Chipotle has also introduced a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and a $750 referral bonus for Apprentices or General Managers.



In addition to best-in-class benefits and a competitive hourly rate, Chipotle's crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de