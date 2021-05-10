

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) Monday announced the U.S. commercial launch of the SonarMed airway monitoring system. The new pediatric monitor will alert clinicians to potential airway obstructions during ventilation. The new device will help increase patient safety as well as reduce healthcare costs.



The company said SonarMed could continuously check for endotracheal tube obstruction and position for neonates and infants providing immediate, actionable intelligence for clinicians.



The SonarMed airway monitoring system utilizes acoustic technology to check for endotracheal tube obstruction and verify position in real-time.



Medtronic said the SonarMed airway monitoring system is the first and only FDA-cleared airway monitoring system that provides timely notifications.



SonarMed was acquired by Medtronic in December 2020, specializes in developing solutions that increase patient safety while significantly decreasing healthcare costs.



'With Medtronic's extensive market presence, clinical leadership, and market development expertise, coupled with SonarMed's innovative technology, we are confident that together, we can potentially help save the lives of thousands of infants,' said Tom Bumgardner, strategic planning program director, Medtronic Respiratory Interventions, and former SonarMed CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MEDTRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de