

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV) and Soliton (SOLY) announced Monday a definitive agreement under which Allergan Aesthetics will acquire Soliton and Resonic, its Rapid Acoustic Pulse device which recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and is a non-invasive treatment for the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite.



Resonic has also received FDA 510(k) clearance for use in conjunction with laser for tattoo removal and has demonstrated clinical results in fibrotic scars.



The acquisition of Soliton expands and complements Allergan Aesthetics' Body Contouring treatment portfolio which includes CoolSculpting Elite.



The novel platform technology uses non-invasive rapid, high-frequency sound waves to disrupt targeted cellular structures and connective tissue, physically impacting the fibrous septae beneath the skin that contribute to the dimpled appearance of cellulite.



Under the terms of the transaction, Allergan Aesthetics will pay $22.60 per share in cash for each outstanding share of Soliton. Soliton's enterprise value for the transaction is approximately $550 million and was approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance by the U.S. antitrust authorities under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and approval of Soliton's shareholders.



