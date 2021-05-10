

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA (IQV) announced Monday that the U.S. District Court of New Jersey issued a favorable decision in its litigation with Veeva Systems, Inc. (VEEV). The Court ruled on IQVIA's motion for sanctions, finding Veeva engaged in massive destruction of evidence, engaged in a cover-up of its wrong-doing, and repeatedly lied about its actions.



The court sanctioned Veeva five separate times in the decision to punish Veeva for its violations of rules in the litigation, including multiple adverse jury instructions, limitations on the use of evidence at trial and an award of legal fees and costs.



IQVIA said Veeva's disregard for intellectual property rights, contractual obligations, and the truth is clear. IQVIA looks forward to successfully resolving its ongoing litigation for the benefit of its clients and reaffirming protections for intellectual property, innovation, and investment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VEEVA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de