KR1 plc - Unsolicited Listings of Company Shares

10 May 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unsolicited Listings of Company Shares

The Company has recently been made aware of KR1 shares being traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker 'K4H' and, previously, in other markets including a United States OTC market under the ticker 'KROEF' and Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange under the ticker 'K4H'.

With the Frankfurt Stock Exchange being among the largest markets in the world, the Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to clarify that none of these listings have been initiated or endorsed by the Company and that the Company does not accept any responsibility for these listings. At this time, the Company does not have any plans to engage in any listing activities in the United States or in Germany.

Individuals engaging in these markets should be careful of the rapidly evolving regulatory environment in these jurisdictions and are encouraged to take out independent legal and tax advice before making any investment in the Company's shares. Investors should be aware that KR1's current and only Company-sponsored listing is on the APX Segment of the AQSE Growth Market.

The Company's shares have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and the Company's shares may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. Further, the Company is not registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the APX segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).