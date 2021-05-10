

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Monday, after spending the entire session in negative territory, as investors largely stayed cautious and chose to wait for clear directional clues.



The benchmark SMI ended down by 49.90 points or 0.45% at 11,123.67, after scaling a high of 11,159.08 and a low of 11,086.98 intraday.



Alcon drifted down by about 3.4%. Lonza Group ended 2.4% down, while Geberit, Sika and Partners Group ended lower by 1.3 to 1.5%.



Credit Suisse, ABB, Roche Holding and UBS Group ended modestly lower, while Nestle, SGS and Novartis ended flat.



Swatch Group, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group closed with modest gains.



In the Mid Price Index, Logitech shed about 5.2%. Sonova and Tecan Group ended lower by 2.65% and 2.55%, respectively. Flughafen Zurich slid 2.1%, while Vifor Pharma and VAT Group both lost 1.85%.



PSP Swiss Property, Kuehne & Nagel, Adecco and Dufry closed higher by 0.5 to 1%.



In coronavirus updates, the number of new positive Covid cases in Switzerland has stabilised a bit. According to reports, the national 14-day incidence was down slightly to 253 new cases per 100,000 residents, as on May 10th.



Vaccination roll-out is said to be accelerating with the latest figures stating that over 53,000 jabs are being administered a day. However, the country is still reportedly experiencing delays with some deliveries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

