

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN):



-Earnings: -$3.63 million in Q2 vs. -$20.01 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.80 million or $0.20 per share for the period. -Revenue: $346.98 million in Q2 vs. $315.92 million in the same period last year.



