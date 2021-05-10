

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):



-Earnings: -$280.98 million in Q1 vs. -$402.04 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.53 in Q1 vs. -$3.77 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$268.00 million or -$2.41 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.98 per share -Revenue: $725.78 million in Q1 vs. $953.72 million in the same period last year.



