-Earnings: -$42 million in Q1 vs. $124 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.21 in Q1 vs. $1.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $332 million or $1.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.53 per share -Revenue: $2.47 billion in Q1 vs. $1.35 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.25 Bln



