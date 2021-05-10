

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Simon Property Group Inc (SPG):



-Earnings: $445.86 million in Q1 vs. $437.61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.36 in Q1 vs. $1.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $933.95 million or $2.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.96 per share -Revenue: $1.24 billion in Q1 vs. $1.35 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 to $9.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de