

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at RMB454.09 million, or RMB6.72 per share. This compares with RMB243.03 million, or RMB3.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB461.88 million or RMB6.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.7% to RMB1.22 billion from RMB0.75 billion last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB461.88 Mln. vs. RMB257.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB6.84 vs. RMB4.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB1.22 Bln vs. RMB0.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: RMB1.2 - RMB1.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOAH HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de