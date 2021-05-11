

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's SpaceX will accept meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin as payment for their upcoming mission to the moon.



Canadian company Geometric Energy Corp. announced that DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will involve Geometric Space Corporation mission management collaborating with SpaceX to launch a 40kg cubesat as a rideshare on a Falcon 9 lunar payload mission in first quarter of 2022.



'The payload will obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board with integrated communications and computational systems,' the company said in a statement.



'Having officially transacted with DOGE for a deal of this magnitude, Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector,' said Geometric Energy's Chief Executive Officer Samuel Reid.



'This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce,' said SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero. 'We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

