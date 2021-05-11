

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in China were up 0.9 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for 1.0 percent and up from 0.4 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent following the 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 6.8 percent on year in April - exceeding expectations for a gain of 6.5 percent and up from the 4.4 percent increase a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

