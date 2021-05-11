

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, reported that its fourth-quarter net income declined to $194 million or $0.33 per share from $231 million or $0.36 per share in the prior year.



On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $0.40 compared to $0.26 last year.



Revenue was $672 million, up from $614 million in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.38 per share and revenues of $659.96 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead for the first-quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42, and non-GAAP revenue of $680 million to $690 million, representing about 10% to 12% growth year-over-year. Wall Street currently is looking for the first-quarter earnings of $0.39 per share on annual revenues of $659.06 million.



NortonLifeLock's board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share to be paid on June 23, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 09, 2021.



