

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that its first-quarter adjusted EBIT rose by 14 percent year on year to 1.7 billion euros and adjusted net income increased by 19 percent to 809 million euros from the prior year. Earnings driven by operating improvements at Customer Solutions business.



Earnings at the Customer Solutions segment improved by just under 300 million euros relative to the prior-year period and thus almost doubled. A weather-related increase in gas sales volume and successful restructuring in the United Kingdom were key factors.



E.ON expects to achieve all its targets for 2021 and its medium-term earnings plan through 2023, including its dividend promise. The company said it is confident that it will achieve its adjusted EBITDA target of 7.2 billion euros to 7.5 billion euros and adjusted EBIT target of 3.8 billion euros to 4 billion euros for the 2021 financial year.



